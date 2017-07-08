Thousands pack London Convention Centre for TennoCon 2017

Thousands of fans of the video game Warframe packed the London Convention Centre for the second edition of the TennoCon video game event today.

TennoCon runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and is organized by London-based video game developers Digital Extremes, highlighting Warframe, their hit free-to-play cooperative third-person shooter game.

“It’s our second annual event here, and it’s far bigger than last year’s,” said Meridith Braun, Digital Extreme’s vice-president of publishing.

“All of our players who have joined in on Warframe, it really gets to their hearts. They’ve come down to London, Ontario from all over the place to interact with the community and have this great experience,” she said.

Visitors can attend panels where developers explain the process of game development, play against fellow enthusiasts at various gaming booths, or experience a Warframe-themed escape room (a new attraction for this year’s event).

The interactive challenge allows participants to feel as if they are directly in the world of Warframe through solving different puzzles to escape a room in less than five minutes.

Fans of Warframe get to play against other opponents at TennoCon 2017. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/UOYIFjKgQ6 — AM980 London News (@AM980News) July 8, 2017

According to Digital Extremes, Warframe has over 30 million registered online players all over the world.

Some TennoCon attendees who spoke with AM980 echoed a distinct sense of community unlike any other in the video game world.

“I’m from Missouri, and Sebastian Walker, Jason Matthews, Matt Maleski, they are from all over the United States. We all just met each other for the first time ever in person after playing online together for so long,” said visitor Jacob Douglas.

Douglas was enthusiastic about new content coming to the game, as well as meeting members of the Warframe online community.

“It’s the most amazing feeling to finally put a face behind the voice now, give each other a hug, and get to really develop our friendship,” he said of meeting his gaming peers in person.

TennoCon attracts many celebrities from all over the gaming world. YouTuber Joe Vargas, better known as “The AngryJoeShow” on Youtube, said he was excited to attend the event.

“It’s a great opportunity to come to Canada, and Warframe has literally one of the most unbelievable communities out there,” Vargas said.

The AngryJoeShow YouTube channel has around 2.8 million subscribers that follow Vargas as he plays and reviews video games.

“They make me feel very welcomed, especially as a new player,” Vargas said.

Many attendees are looking forward to the unveiling of Warframe’s secret new content, which will be revealed Saturday at 7 p.m., Digital Extremes staff said.