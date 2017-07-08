Wedding limo goes up in flames in Halifax, couple’s marriage certificate ruined in fire

A Halifax couple’s wedding day took an unexpected turn on Saturday after their limo went up in flames.

The vehicle caught on fire shortly before 2 p.m., while parked outside the Public Gardens in downtown Halifax.

The wedding party was actually inside the gardens getting their photos taken when the limo caught fire.

Captain Darren Jones with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency says by the time fire crews got to the scene, the limo was fully engulfed.

Jones says it’s unlikely officials will be able to determine a cause for fire.

“The whole thing was involved, there’s really nothing left to investigate,” Jones said.

There were no reports of injuries from the blaze, but the couple’s marriage certificate was ruined in the fire.

The wedding party ended up receiving a police escort to the rest of their ceremony.