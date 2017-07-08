Newcomer fair shows off what Winnipeg has to offer

WINNIPEG — Hundreds of Winnipeg’s newest residents were given a warm Winnipeg welcome Saturday.

The second annual Newcomer Family Fair helped connect newcomers to Winnipeg with services to help them succeed in the city.

Dozens of booths were set up, including ones from the library, recreation centres, fire and paramedics, police and the province.

Before the fair kicked off, a special citizenship ceremony was held.

Taking the citizenship oath Saturday were 30 people from 15 countries . Combined they speak 37 different languages.

“Almost five years [ago] I came here to Canada with my family,” said Harinder Toor. “It’s a really, really big pleasure like it was a really warm welcome.”

The idea for the fair came from the influx of Syrian refugees who had arrived in the community.

“We have expanded to welcome all newcomers to Winnipeg,” said organizers in a statement.

The fair was put on by Immigration Partnership Winnipeg and the city’s Citizenship Equity Committee.