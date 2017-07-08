Unclaimed $82K 50/50 will roll over into next Esks game

It’s official – the unclaimed 50/50 prize from the Edmonton Eskimos home opener will be up for grabs next week.

The $82, 060 pot will carry over to the game on Friday, July 14th, against the Ottawa Redblacks. The prize was announced twice during the game on June 30th, but no one stepped forward to claim it.

READ MORE: $82K Edmonton Eskimos home opener 50/50 prize unclaimed

As a result, Friday’s game is likely going to be heavily-attended. Allan Watt, Vice President of Marketing & Communications for the Edmonton Eskimos Football Club, said he expects ticket sales to increase over the next few days.

“I would suspect that over the weekend people will know that this is happening, and then they’ll get after it,” Watt said. “And really get serious about making sure they’ve got a ticket, and then the process of making sure they get here early as well.”

A 50/50 prize hasn’t been carried over for three years. A $72,000 pot rolled into the next game – it eventually became a $348,534 prize.

The 50/50 draw is a fan favourite in Edmonton, and when the prize rolled over in July of 2014, people weren’t too impressed with the long lines and wait times to purchase tickets. Watt explained that they’ve improved the system since.

“We have additional sellers, and an entire crew that’s been working on where they’re going to be and how they’re going to operate,” he said.

We’re ready, and look forward to having a big crowd, and a great day, with enthusiasm about walking home with a whole bunch of money.”

Despite the new changes, with the chance at a 50/50 that starts at $82,060, it’s going to be a busy day to be buying a ticket.

READ MORE: Unclaimed $82K 50/50 prize will carry over to another Edmonton Eskimos game

“We’re encouraging everyone to get there a little earlier than you normally would. That would be a great idea,” said Watt.

“Because whenever one of these things happens, of course, there are people who want to buy, and who want to buy more. And we’ll be ready for that.”

Half the 50/50 prize goes to the ticket holder, while the other half goes to several local football organizations:

Football Alberta

Eskimo Alumni Association

University of Alberta Golden Bears

Edmonton Wildcats Junior Football Club

Edmonton Huskies Junior Football Club

The latter two get a little bit more, as they provide the volunteers who sell the 50/50 tickets on game days.

The Edmonton Eskimos take on the Ottawa Redblacks next Friday, July 14th, at Commonwealth Stadium.