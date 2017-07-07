Watch as highland dancers and musicians fill Silver Star village

Highland musicians and dancers were showing off their skills at Silver Star Mountain Resort in B.C..

The ski resort plays host to the annual two week camp that attracts 160 bagpipers, drummers and highland dancers from around the world.

At the end of each week they show of their skills in the village with a large-scale demonstration of highland music and dance.

Those sounds filled the village again Friday morning as the participants preformed.

The group will play again next Friday July 14 at 10:00 a.m.