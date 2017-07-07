Kelowna buys land near YLW for nearly $4M

The City of Kelowna has purchased 78 acres of land south of the Kelowna International Airport for $3.99 million.

The land on Bulman Road is expected to be used to expand YLW in the future.

“The purchase of this property was very important to guarantee the long-term success of the airport,” said airport director Sam Samaddar in a media release.

“We need to ensure that we have the available land to support the future growth of YLW.”

The property is leased by the Okanagan Polo Club, which used the site to hold matches. The club is expected to continue using the property in the immediate future.

The city said the land was paid for from airport reserves, not general taxation.