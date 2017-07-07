B.C. continues to see steady job growth: Statistics Canada

Ahead of a looming interest rate hike next week, new job numbers from Statistics Canada show B.C. is still on solid footing.

The province added 20,000 new jobs over last month, with the biggest sectors in manufacturing, construction, and the tech service industries.

Central 1 Credit Union Chief economist Helmut Pastrick believes even though John Horgan’s NDP are poised to take power, that shouldn’t slow down the B.C. jobs machine.

“External factors tend to be more important drivers of economic growth: the exchange rate, interest rates, the state of the global economy, commodity prices. Those tend to be more factors to play a role in the state of the B.C. economy.”

Though the B.C. job increases are promising, the BC Federation of Labour said the underlying numbers show job prospects outside the Lower Mainland aren’t as promising, demonstrating a disconnect in the province.

Across the country, the Canadian economy generated over 45,000 new jobs in June, the majority of it coming from part-time work.