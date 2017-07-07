Campfires banned around the Okanagan indefinitely

Hopefully you’ve already enjoyed a campfire this year, because as of Friday they are no longer allowed in the Kamloops Fire Centre, which includes all of the Okanagan.

In an effort to stop new wildfires from sparking, the province has banned campfires indefinitely around the region because of high and extreme fire danger ratings in the area.

Campfires have also been banned in many other areas of the province, including the Southeast Fire Centre, which includes Grand Forks and Revelstoke.

Many local governments are allowed to make their own rules about campfire use. However, the Regional District of Central Okanagan has also announced a campfire ban beginning Friday, as has the Penticton Indian Band.