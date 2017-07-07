Climate map shows how hot your city will be in year 2100

The summer highs in cities around the world will be around 5 C higher on average in the year 2100, according to the World Meteorological Organization and Climate Central.

“But due to the vagaries of geography, some cities will warm much more,” senior science writer Brian Khan explained in a blog post on Climate Central.

Canadian cities will see an even more drastic change.

In just about 80 years, Toronto’s summer highs will be the same as Belize’s current summers, if carbon pollution continues to rise.

That’s a rise of 6.6 C.

Vancouver will rise to about the same temperature as Chicago now, which, while that doesn’t seem significant, is still an increase of 6.9 C.

Calgary’s summer highs will be on par with Los Angeles’ figures of 27.2 C, up from 20 C.

The map shows 20 cities that will be so hot there’s no comparable place on earth today.

But there’s hope to stop the rise: the map shows how the temperature increases could be curbed by moderate cuts to carbon emissions, which are described as the cuts needed to achieve the goals set out by the Paris Climate Accord.