July 15, 2017 — Thompson Optics

Don’t let progressive diseases and serious irritations rob you of your vision!

This Saturday, Jim Thompson and Dr. Moe Tarabey from Thompson Optics join us on Talk to the Experts to discuss a variety of treatment options to maintain good eye health and vision.

Dr. Moe Tarabey can diagnose and treat eye conditions like dry eye syndrome and keratoconus.

You may be a candidate for scleral contact lens vision restoration therapy which will prolong your good vision for years to come.

thompsonoptics.com