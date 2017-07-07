Canada
July 7, 2017 10:06 am
Updated: July 7, 2017 10:35 am

Calgary’s unemployment rate the highest in Canada for a year

By Online Reporter  Global News

As of June 2017, Calgary has had the highest jobless rate in Canada for a year straight.

Global News / File
A A

Calgary has had the highest jobless rate in Canada for 12 straight months, according to new numbers released by Statistics Canada on Friday.

The oil and gas hub’s unemployment rate dropped in June, but at 8.9 per cent, Calgary’s jobless rate remained the highest among the 33 metropolitan areas surveyed.

However, Peterborough, Ont., came in a close second with a jump to 8.5 per cent from 6.7 the month before.

A look at Calgary’s unemployment rate history:

U+2191.svg  July 2016 – 8.6 per cent (Calgary’s unemployment rate becomes worst in Canada)

U+2191.svg  August 2016 – 9 per cent

U+2191.svg  September 2016 – 9.5 per cent

U+2191.svg October 2016 – 10.2 per cent

U+2191.svg November 2016 – 10.3 per cent

U+2193.svg December 2016 – 10.2 per cent

U+2193.svg January 2017 – 9.8 per cent

U+2193.svg February 2017 – 9.4 per cent

U+2193.svg  March 2017 – 9.3 per cent

 April 2017 – 9.3 per cent

→ May 2017 – 9.3 per cent

U+2193.svg June 2017 – 8.9 per cent

In Edmonton, the unemployment rate was unchanged, sitting at steady at 7.9 per cent.

Alberta, which has been hit hard by the collapse in oil prices, added 7,500 positions in June and its jobless rate dropped to 7.4 per cent from 7.8 per cent in May.

The national unemployment rate was little changed, dropping 0.1 of a percentage point to 6.5 per cent. Statistics Canada reports the country added 45,300 jobs last month, far more than the 10,000 that was estimated.

