July 7, 2017 9:18 am

Police arrest man wanted in connection with sexual assaults on Montreal metro

By Web producer  Global News

Montreal police have arrested a man wanted in connection with three separate sexual assaults on the Montreal metro. Friday, July 7, 2017.

Montreal police handout
Montreal police have confirmed the arrest of a man wanted in connection with three separate sexual assaults and indecent acts that took place in June.

On Thursday morning, Montreal police (SPVM) released photos of a man they believe was involved in the incidents.

He was arrested later in the day Thursday.

The 44-year-old man is expected to appear in court Friday morning to face possible charges of indecent conduct, criminal harassment and sexual assault.

The first incident happened June 2, in a business on Jean-Talon Street East in Saint-Leonard.

The two other incidents took place in the Metro on June 10 and June 13, at the Honoré-Beaugrand station and between the Angrignon and Snowdon stations, respectively.

Police did not release details of the alleged assaults but said all the victims were female.

SPVM spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said police believe there could be other victims.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Info-Crime Montréal anonymously at 514-393-1133.

