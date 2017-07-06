Police release photos of man wanted in connection with sexual assaults on Montreal metro

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with three separate sexual assaults and indecent acts.

According to police, the incidents took place in June.

The first incident happened June 2, in a business on Jean-Talon Street East in Saint-Leonard.

The two other incidents took place in the Metro on June 10 and June 13, at the Honoré-Beaugrand station and between the Angrignon and Snowdon stations, respectively.

Police did not release details of the events but said all the victims were women.

Police said they are looking for a man between the ages of 40 and 50, standing six feet tall and weighing around 185 to 190 pounds. He has long grey hair that is tied back in a ponytail and short at the sides.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Info-Crime Montréal anonymously at 514-393-1133.