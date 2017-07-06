WorkSafeBC investigates West Kelowna explosion death
WorkSafeBC is investigating the death of a 62-year-old man who died after a gasoline explosion at Kelowna Ready Mix in West Kelowna on June 28.
The BC Coroners Service confirms the seriously burned man died later that same day.
Witnesses tell Global Okanagan that a man was fueling a truck when the explosion happened.
They say the victim suffered severe burns.
RCMP, West Kelowna Fire Rescue and the BC Coroners Service are also investigating.
