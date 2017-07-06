Rain needed in Saskatchewan to boost crop development

Much needed rain is needed in many parts of Saskatchewan to boost crop development along with hay and pasture growth.

In its latest weekly crop report, Saskatchewan Agriculture said there was very little rain in most areas in the past week. The exception was the Nipawin area, where 78 millimetres was reported.

Overall, topsoil moisture across the province is currently rated as five per cent surplus, 49 per cent adequate, 37 per cent short and nine per cent very short.

Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture is rated as five per cent surplus, 40 per cent adequate, 38 per cent short and 17 per cent very short.

Despite the dry conditions, most crops are at their normal stage of development for this time of year. Some crops, however, are behind due to moisture issues.

Most crop damage in the past week was due to the dry conditions. Other contributing factors were wind, localized flooding, hail and insects.

Haying operations are underway, with 19 per cent of the hay crop cut and 10 per cent baled or put into silage.

Hay quality is rated eight per cent excellent, 54 per cent good, 29 per cent fair and nine per cent poor.

SaskPower officials said they received eight reports in the past week of farm equipment coming into contact with power lines, bringing the number of incidents reported so far this year to 176.