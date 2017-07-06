Laval police search for suspect in credit card fraud case

Laval police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman wanted in connection with credit card fraud.

According to police, the woman entered the Royal Bank RBC in Saint-Eustache on April 20 and used a stolen credit card to withdraw $500.

Police said a complaint was filed by a man who had ordered a credit card while out of the province on a trip.

Upon his return home, the man looked for his new card in the mail, to no avail.

In early May however, he received a transaction statement indicating two $500 cash advances.

Police reviewed surveillance camera videos and captured a still image of a woman making one of the $500 withdrawals.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous info line at 450-662-4636 and mention file number LVL 170512.