Crime
July 6, 2017 8:21 am

Laval police search for suspect in credit card fraud case

By Web producer  Global News

Laval police are searching for a woman they believe committed credit card fraud. Thursday, July 6, 2017.

Laval police handout
A A

Laval police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman wanted in connection with credit card fraud.

According to police, the woman entered the Royal Bank RBC in Saint-Eustache on April 20 and used a stolen credit card to withdraw $500.

Police said a complaint was filed by a man who had ordered a credit card while out of the province on a trip.

Upon his return home, the man looked for his new card in the mail, to no avail.

In early May however, he received a transaction statement indicating two $500 cash advances.

Police reviewed surveillance camera videos and captured a still image of a woman making one of the $500 withdrawals.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous info line at 450-662-4636 and mention file number LVL 170512.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Credit Card Fraud
Laval police
Royal Bank
Saint-Eustache

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News