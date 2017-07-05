Rogers raises data overage price by 40%

Rogers wireless customers who exceed their data package limits will now see much higher bills.

The Toronto-based company revised its Share Everything packages. As a result, customers will pay $7 per 100 megabytes, up from $5 per 100 megabytes, for additional data consumption. That works out to a price increase of 40 per cent.

A Rogers spokesperson acknowledged the increase in its new rate card effective Wednesday, telling Global News the company is “always looking to deliver great value for money and service to its wireless customers.”

READ MORE: Rogers, Bell, Telus wireless customers face ‘substantial’ price hike

“Our customers are using more data than ever and we’re constantly investing in our network to meet their demand for data and speed and have invested billions in the last five years,” the spokesperson said.

“We’ve updated our plans so they’re more in line with our customers’ usage and offer them more value on their monthly rates.”

But Bruce Cran, president of the Vancouver-based Consumers’ Association of Canada, told Global News that he’s “surprised and disappointed” that Rogers pushed up the price. Cran said the move doesn’t serve customers well.

Bell similarly raised its data overage to $7 per 100 megabytes from $5 per 100 megabytes in April.

READ MORE: 5 things you should know about CRTC’s new cellphone contract rules

Comparison studies of pricing have frequently shown Canadian consumers pay a high price for data usage among developed countries.

According to a 2016 study by telecom research firm tefficient, Canadian consumers pay some of the highest prices per gigabyte of data along with users in Belgium, Germany, Czech Republic and the Netherlands.

Rogers’ new data overage fee will only apply to new customers and existing customers who change or update their plans.

With files from Stephanie Gordon