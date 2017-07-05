Unique gold and diamond wedding ring set found by Waterton RCMP

Alberta RCMP are hoping to return a wedding ring set to the proper owner after the jewelry was recovered in an “unrelated investigation” last week.

“My concern is that the owner of this wedding ring set could be anywhere in Canada,” RCMP Cpl. Laurel Scott told Global News. “People staying in Waterton come from all over the world.“My concern is that the owner of this wedding ring set could be anywhere in Canada,” RCMP Cpl. Laurel Scott told Global News. “People staying in Waterton come from all over the world.

“We’re hoping media, social media will help get these pictures out everywhere. It’s a gorgeous wedding band set and it’s very valuable.”

Waterton RCMP said the “unique gold and diamond” wedding band and engagement ring were found on June 25. Officers didn’t know if they were stolen or lost.

Scott said RCMP were investigating a different file at a Waterton hotel and a young male had them in his possession. He is not the owner and is not providing information on where he got them.

“It’s a bit of a mystery,” she said.

There were no reports of missing rings from hotel guests and a search of area police databases didn’t turn up any relevant information.

“Ongoing investigation into the ownership of a beautiful wedding ring set has led RCMP to believe that it is likely that these rings were purchased in Vancouver in the early 1970s,” RCMP said in a Wednesday statement.

“They were designed by a prominent jewelry designer and considered to be extremely valuable; not only cash value but likely sentimental value.”

RCMP are asking anyone who thinks they can help identify “unique characteristics” on the rings to call Pincher Creek RCMP at 403-627-6010. You can call in anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Waterton Lakes National Park is located in southwestern Alberta. It is a popular tourist spot that borders Glacier National Park in Montana, U.S.