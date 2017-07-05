Canada
July 5, 2017 3:12 pm

Your questions about the federal government and Parliament, answered

By National Online Journalist  Global News

Ask anything you're wondering about the federal government or Parliament and we'll do our best to answer.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A A

We know you have them – burning questions about what the heck the federal government does and how Parliament operates.

Do you have a general question, like what the government does with income taxes, what Ottawa and the provinces are doing about health care or how the feds are working to improve child care?

We’ll find the answer for you.

Story continues below

Or maybe you have a more specific question.

Why doesn’t Green Party Leader Elizabeth May get more opportunities to speak during the daily question period? Or what does the Governor General do and does he actually wield any power?

We’ll find those answers for you too.

Submit any questions you have via the contact form below (remember what your elementary school teachers told you – there’s no such thing as a stupid question), then we’ll start the task of sorting the questions to get you – and our other readers – the answers.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Federal Government
Government of Canada
How Parliament Works
How the Canadian Government Works
How the Government Works
News Explained
Parliament
Parliament Hill
Questions About Canada Government
Questions About Parliament

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News