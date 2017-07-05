Recipe: Strawberry Lentil and Couscous Salad
A A
Packed with goodness, this refreshing salad tastes as good as it looks.
Ingredients
Dressing:
- 1/3 cup (75 mL) white balsamic or white wine vinegar
- 1/4 cup (50 mL) olive oil
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) Dijon mustard
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- Salt and pepper
Salad:
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) Israeli or pearl couscous
- 1 can (19 oz/540 mL) lentils, drained and rinsed
- 2 Ontario Mini Greenhouse Cucumbers, halved and sliced
- 1 cup (250 mL) Ontario Greenhouse Grape or Cherry Tomatoes, halved
- Half Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Yellow Pepper, cut in strips
- Quarter Ontario Red Onion, thinly sliced
- 1/3 cup (75 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Basil Leaves
- 2 cups (500 mL) Ontario Baby Spinach Leaves
- 2 cups (500 mL) Ontario Strawberries, halved
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) crumbled Ontario Goat Feta Cheese
Preparation
Dressing: In small bowl, whisk together vinegar, oil, maple syrup, mustard, garlic and salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.
Salad: In medium saucepan, cook couscous according to package directions. Drain and let cool.
In large bowl, combine couscous, lentils, cucumbers, tomatoes, yellow pepper, onion and basil. Add dressing, stirring to combine. Add spinach, strawberries and cheese; toss.
Nutrients per serving
1 Serving (When recipe serves 8):
- PROTEIN: 9 grams
- FAT: 9 grams
- CARBOHYDRATE: 32 grams
- CALORIES: 243
- FIBRE: 5 grams
- SODIUM: 180 mg
Recipe and instructions provided by Foodland Ontario
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.