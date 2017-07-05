Recipe: Strawberry Lentil and Couscous Salad

Dressing: In small bowl, whisk together vinegar, oil, maple syrup, mustard, garlic and salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.

Salad: In medium saucepan, cook couscous according to package directions. Drain and let cool.

In large bowl, combine couscous, lentils, cucumbers, tomatoes, yellow pepper, onion and basil. Add dressing, stirring to combine. Add spinach, strawberries and cheese; toss.