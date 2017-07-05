Recipe: Strawberry Butter Tart Squares

Crust: In food processor, combine flour, granulated sugar and cubed butter. Process until crumbly. Press into 9-inch (23 cm) square metal baking pan. Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven for 15 minutes or until edges are just starting to brown. Cool on wire rack for 10 minutes.

Filling: In medium bowl, whisk eggs, brown sugar and butter. Add flour and baking powder, whisking until smooth. Fold in strawberries. Spread evenly over cooled crust. Bake until set and golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool in pan on wire rack before cutting into squares.

Tip: Crust can also be prepared without a food processor. In medium bowl, combine flour and sugar. Using pastry blender or two knives, cut in butter until crumbly.