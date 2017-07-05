The Morning Show
July 5, 2017 8:50 am

Recipe: Strawberry Butter Tart Squares

By Editorial Assistant  Global News

There's no mistaking the homemade appearance of these tarts from the Kenilworth Country Kitchen, on the Wellington North Butter Tart Trail between Arthur and Mount Forest, Ont. The restaurant makes tarts with and without raisins and nuts to suit all preferences and also has several other butter tart-flavoured dishes.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Trish Beesley
A A

Fresh strawberries make butter tarts, an all-time favourite, even better. Serve warm with a scoop of ice cream.

 

Ingredients

Crust:

  • 1 cup (250 mL)  all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup (50 mL) granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup (125 mL) cold butter, cubed

 

Filling:

  • 2 Ontario Eggs
  • 1 cup (250 mL) packed brown sugar
  • 2 tbsp (25 mL) butter, melted
  • 2 tbsp (25 mL) all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 tsp (2 mL) baking powder
  • 1 cup (250 mL) chopped Ontario Strawberries

Preparation

Crust: In food processor, combine flour, granulated sugar and cubed butter. Process until crumbly. Press into 9-inch (23 cm) square metal baking pan. Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven for 15 minutes or until edges are just starting to brown. Cool on wire rack for 10 minutes.

Filling: In medium bowl, whisk eggs, brown sugar and butter. Add flour and baking powder, whisking until smooth. Fold in strawberries. Spread evenly over cooled crust. Bake until set and golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool in pan on wire rack before cutting into squares.

Tip: Crust can also be prepared without a food processor. In medium bowl, combine flour and sugar. Using pastry blender or two knives, cut in butter until crumbly.

 

Nutrients per serving

1 Square

  • PROTEIN: 2 grams
  • FAT: 1 grams
  • CARBOHYDRATE: 32 grams
  • CALORIES: 230
  • FIBRE: 1 gram
  • SODIUM: 95 mg

 

Recipe and instructions provided by Foodland Ontario

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
butter tart
Canadian Food
Cooking
Dessert
Eat
Eggs
Food
Recipe
strawberries
Strawberry Butter Tart Squares
The Morning Show

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News