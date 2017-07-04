‘Glad we got ‘em’: Roofing company employee fired after theft caught on surveillance video in Moose Jaw

An employee has been fired after he was caught on surveillance video taking a competing roofing company’s sign off a lawn in Moose Jaw, Sask.

In the video, a man in a Dynamic Roofing company work vehicle stops along the road and takes a lawn sign belonging to Advanced Roofing.

The video was posted to Advanced Roofing’s Facebook page, where it has been viewed more than 100,000 times.

Owner Justin Fall said more than 100 signs have gone missing in the past year. The disappearances have cost the company upwards of $1,500.

The signs are placed on the lawn of homes where they have completed roofing projects.

Fall explained he was getting fed up with the constant theft and decided to set up a security camera on a recently finished job.

“I set up a camera on [the] sign, just to see if we can catch the culprit,” Fall said.

He wasn’t expecting to capture much, but was surprised by the video evidence, he said.

“You know it’ll probably be at night, I won’t be able to see who did it… no big rush. [When I] checked the video, and seen it was Dynamic Roofing and their company truck. [The person] hopped out, grabbed the sign,” he recalled.

“Geez, glad we got ‘em,” he said.

Dynamic Roofing project manager Henry Greenberg said he was “disappointed” when he heard about the video and his employee.

He said the employee was acting alone and not on the consent of the company. He added that they do not condone that type of behaviour, and it’s not representative of how they operate.

“Really, it’s the sole act of someone, you never told to go and do something like that, and they just took it on themselves to be funny, and try and take away from someone else,” Greenberg explained.

“That’s not how we run our business here, that’s not a proper way to build a business.”

Greenberg said the 20-year-old employee had been working at the company for six months. He was suspended, and has now been fired. Greenberg believed the former employee had only taken that one sign.

“My initial reaction was disappointment. It’s not what we’re about here. It’s not what I’m about,” he said.

“We cannot condone any behaviour like that.”

Fall said they have turned the file over to Moose Jaw police.

“We operate in a manner that’s professional and we’d like our competition to do the same,” he said.

“I’m glad we got them. Hopefully this will put it to an end.”