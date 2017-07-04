Canada
July 4, 2017 6:54 pm

Health Canada investigating as Banana Boat sunscreen complaints on the rise

By Staff The Canadian Press

Tue, May 30: The photos will shock you. Babies, with what appears to be second degree burns to the face – and parents alleging it was a widely used sunscreen that caused the reaction. Minna Rhee reports.

A A

VICTORIA – A British Columbia mother says her 12-year-old son suffered burn injuries after using a Banana Boat sunscreen product.

Patrizia Fitch, of Victoria, said Tuesday that her son Daniel was left with severe blisters after wearing a Banana Boat sunscreen on a school trip to a beach in the city.

She says he applied the sunscreen four times and the blisters kept getting worse.

READ MORE: Calgary mom comes forward, says son’s skin reacted to Banana Boat sunscreen


Story continues below

Fitch says she’s reported her son’s injuries to Health Canada.

A Health Canada spokeswoman says the number of complaints about the company’s products has shot up to 139 in the past two months.

Renelle Briand says the agency has reviewed test results provided by the company and has not identified any problems.

READ MORE: Health Canada investigating Banana Boat sunscreen after 3 complaints of babies burned by product

She says the government is now conducting its own testing of the sunscreens.

The issue received public attention in May when three mothers complained that their babies suffered burn injuries after using Banana Boat sunscreen.

Banana Boat Canada has previously said that its products are safe and have been approved by Health Canada.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Banana Boat
banana boat sunscreen
Banana Boat Sunscreen Burns
Banana Boat Sunscreen Chemical Burns
Banana Boat Sunscreen Investigation
Banana Boat Sunscreen Reactions
Health Canada
Rash
Skin
Sunscreen

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News