Canada
July 4, 2017 5:11 pm
Updated: July 4, 2017 5:19 pm

No more age restriction to get student discount on OPUS Card

By Global News

As of September 1st, 2017, Montreal's transit card, OPUS, will now be available for a discounted price to students older than 25 years old.

Martin Hazel/Global News
A A

Starting September 1, 2017, all full-time students will get a discount when buying their OPUS card.

Currently, students over 25 years old aren’t eligible.

READ MORE: Concordia student’s brainchild seeks to simplify Opus card renewal

To take advantage of that benefit, the STM says students must obtain a photo OPUS card.

Students are also required to attend an academic institution recognized by Quebec’s Education Ministry.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Education ministry
MEES
Opus card
STM
Student Discount

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News