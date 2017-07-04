No more age restriction to get student discount on OPUS Card
Starting September 1, 2017, all full-time students will get a discount when buying their OPUS card.
Currently, students over 25 years old aren’t eligible.
To take advantage of that benefit, the STM says students must obtain a photo OPUS card.
Students are also required to attend an academic institution recognized by Quebec’s Education Ministry.
