Grizzly bear known for ‘low tolerance of dogs’ caught near Canmore

An Alberta wildlife conservation group says a grizzly bear known for its low tolerance of dogs has been caught following a Monday encounter with someone walking their pet while pushing a stroller.

Bow Valley WildSmart said the Power Line Trail from Peaks of Grassi Road to the trail leading to Quarry Lake was closed due to “lingering scent on the trail from the baited live trap.”

“A grizzly bear charged an individual walking a stroller accompanied by a dog on a leash,” reads the group’s Facebook post from Monday night. “The grizzly bear, Bear 148, is known to have a low tolerance of dogs.”

READ MORE: Bear safety tips – what to do if you spot a bear

Fish and Wildlife could not immediately provide more information to Global News.

Bear 148 has been involved in two other encounters in the past few months: it tried to join a Banff high school rugby practice and also followed a woman kick-sledding with two dogs along Spray River Loop in April.

READ MORE: ‘Incredibly beautiful’ white-phase black bear caught on camera in Kananaskis Country