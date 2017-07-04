Man dies after suffering heart attack on Shuswap Lake

A 42-year-old man has died after having a heart attack while boating on Shuswap Lake Monday.

RCMP say the man was taken to the nearby floating store on Shuswap Lake, where an off-duty doctor and nurse performed CPR and used an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to try and revive him.

Police and marine rescue were called in to help save the man, but he couldn’t be revived.

RCMP have not released his name or where he was from. The investigation has been passed over to the BC Coroners Service.