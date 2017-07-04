Surrey man drowns in Shuswap Lake

A vacation turned tragic in the Shuswap Sunday. A 37-year-old man from Surrey drowned in Shuswap Lake while swimming in a designated swimming area.

He was camping with his family at Sandy Point Beach Campground.

“(His family) found his shoes on the beach,” said a person who worked at the campground. “They knew he went swimming, but thought he may be walking around. They kept searching for an hour and a half, but when they couldn’t find him they called RCMP.”

Police and search and rescue continued searching for him overnight to no avail.

An underwater dive was called in Tuesday morning, and recovered the man’s body.

RCMP have not released the victim’s name.