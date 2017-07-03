Train derailment southeast of Saskatoon

Three locomotives and four cars of a Canadian Pacific train derailed late Monday morning after it struck a semi-trailer at Elstow, Sask.

Saskatoon RCMP said the driver of the semi was crossing the tracks on the access road to the Crop Production Services Fertilizer distribution plant when it was hit by the westbound train.

READ MORE: Train carrying potash derails near Craven, Sask.

The trailer being hauled by the semi was destroyed, spilling its load of non-hazardous fertilizer.

The four cars on the train that derailed were carrying canola oil but there was no spill.

Diesel fuel from one of the derailed locomotives leaked and the provincial spill centre was notified.

No injuries were reported.

Cleanup operations are expected to be completed by Tuesday.

The driver of the semi, a 33-year-old man, has been charged with proceeding from a stop sign before it was safe to do so.

Elstow is approximately 50 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.