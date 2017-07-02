Bear attack in Water Valley area northwest of Calgary
A bear attack happened in the Water Valley area on Sunday, RCMP have confirmed.
Few details are known, but EMS said a person was being transported to an area hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
More information is expected later Sunday afternoon.
Water Valley is about 65 kilometres northwest of Calgary.
— More to come…
