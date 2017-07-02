Environment
Bear attack in Water Valley area northwest of Calgary

A bear attack happened in the Water Valley area on Sunday, RCMP have confirmed.

Few details are known, but EMS said a person was being transported to an area hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

More information is expected later Sunday afternoon.

Water Valley is about 65 kilometres northwest of Calgary.

— More to come…

