Donald Trump tweets out video of himself beating up CNN

Donald Trump was criticized by members of both parties over his tweets this week, but it appears the U.S. president has defiantly decided to push the boundaries further.

On Sunday morning, Trump tweeted out an old video from the days when he was involved in the wrestling world.

In the video, a man is standing ringside, next to a prone referee. The man’s face is covered by the CNN logo.

Trump bursts into the scene, and delivers a clothesline to the CNN man before attacking him further on the ground.

There was no comment accompanying the video other than “#FraudNewsCNN #FNN.”

The video was posted on reddit Thursday on a message board titled “Trump takes down fake news.”

CNN has yet to respond although one of their reporters noted that White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said earlier this week, “The president in no way, form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence.”

.@SHSanders45 this week: "The president in no way, form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence." (h/t @brianstelter) https://t.co/ldlr1I7D5X — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) July 2, 2017

Trump has come under fire this week after attacking the hosts of CNBC’s Morning Joe on Twitter.

On Thursday, Trump initially called Mika Brzezinski “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” and alleged that she was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” when she visited his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida around New Year’s Eve. He also called Joe Scarborough “Psycho Joe.”

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

The tweets had both Republicans and Democrats calling for the president to change his ways on social media.

He continued to feud with the Brzezinski and Scarborough on Twitter while also attacking CNN and NBC.

On Saturday, he appeared to defend his actions on Twitter, declaring his use of social media to be “MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL.”

My use of social media is not Presidential – it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Later in the evening, he gave a speech in Washington in which he continued his attacks on the media.

“The fake media is trying to silence us, but we will not let them,” he said. “The fake media tried to stop us from going to the White House. But I’m president, and they’re not.”

