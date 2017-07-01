Men’s professional tennis takes over Kelowna courts

The sixth annual Kelowna Futures Tennis Tournament is underway for the Canada Day long weekend.

Parkinson Rec Centre’s courts are where the games take place Saturday and Sunday.

The ITF Men’s Pro Circuit is the key entry level to all professional tennis tournaments.

Thirty-two of the games’ youngest up and coming players from around the world are competing for some of the $25,000 U.S. prize money.

“It’s a grind. There’s so many good tennis players on this tour,” Tournament Director Joachim Nierfeld said. “There’s literally a thousand of them all trying to make it to the top ten.”

Semi-finals take place Saturday with finals Sunday.

For more information about the event, you can visit the Kelowna Futures Tennis website here.