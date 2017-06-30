Toronto cyclist could face charges in sustained wheelie video posted to social media
Video of a Toronto cyclist’s one-wheeled ride down Yonge Street has caught the attention of police on social media, and could lead to charges laid against the suspect.
It was a concerned citizen who alerted police to the footage posted on the Toronto store, My Little Bike Shop’s Instagram account on June 22.
The video shows a man on a mountain bike sustaining wheelies while weaving between cars, riding on the wrong side of the road and sidewalk, and running a red light.
It’s believed to have taken place on Yonge Street, somewhere between College and Queen streets.
“We’ve already identified who the person is. We’ve already identified the location. We’re now just looking for the date and time — this is where we need a witness to come forward in order to lay charges,” said Const. Clint Stibbe.
On Friday, Toronto police posted the video to their Instagram account in hopes of finding witnesses of the incident.
Charges under the Highway Traffic Act have to be applied within six months of an incident occurring, which differs compared to criminal charges. If the date and time can be identified, police said the man could face charges of careless driving, running a red light, failing to signal for lane changes and more.
“He’s a very skilled rider. I couldn’t do that if my life depended on it and I’m sure it’s taken a fair amount of time for a person to learn that,” Stibbe said. “But it has no place on Yonge Street in the city of Toronto.”
“What he’s done has done nothing to further the cycling community’s goals in the city.”
@mylittlebikeshop responded to the post by police on Instagram Friday, which said it was “heartbreaking” to see their video posted alongside other police surveillance clips related to serious crimes.
“I never hit anyone, and didn’t commit any sort of hit & run,” read the post.
“Yes, maybe a little dangerous, but I am an expert, have been doing this my entire life and have NEVER had an accident or caused an accident while on the streets of Toronto, while on my bike (one wheel or two).”
A Toronto cycling advocate sided with the rider in this incident and said police resources should be put towards better use.
“We have cars driving up sidewalks and killing people, cars running red lights and killing people, and those drivers are getting away with $500 fines,” said Patrick Brown with Bike Law Canada.
“You want to put so many resources going after that type of jackass or should we be really paying attention to what the real problem is in our city?”
— With files from Lama Nicolas, Global News
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
