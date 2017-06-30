Someone’s putting stuffed toys in trees in Saint-Henri, and the community loves it

Karina Thibault was walking along the bike path in Saint-Henri, in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough, when she noticed something odd in the trees.

When she got a little closer, she noticed that it was a stuffed toy.

“I saw the little bear on the tree and it was like receiving a warm hug,” said Thibault, who calls that part of the bike path the “enchanted forest” because of the way the plants and trees grow.

“The way it was in the tree, kind of looking down to whomever was walking there.”

Walking a little farther, she noticed that it wasn’t the only one — someone had put a Care Bear, a rabbit and even a Cabbage Patch Kid in trees along the way.

No one in the community seems to know who’s putting the toys along the bike path, but so far, residents say they’re loving it.

“I was so happy when I saw it because I was having an awful day,” Thibault told Global News.

“It made me smile.”

City Coun. Craig Sauvé said he doesn’t know who’s putting the toys in the trees, but wrote on the group’s page that he found it “totally adorable.”

The plushies are on the bike path, behind the fire station at 523 Place Saint-Henri, just west of Atwater Avenue.