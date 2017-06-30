Here’s what Halifax’s new Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre might look like

Halifax’s Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre will soon be getting a new building and for the first time Haligonians are able to see what it might eventually look like.

On Thursday, the centre posted a series of conceptual drafts of what their new Gottingen Street location might look like.

“We want our new building/property to be iconic and to be the first big step toward reconciliation in HRM,” the centre wrote in a Facebook post.

The drawings depict an open space combining a natural look with a view of Citadel Hill.

The drawings come shortly after the Halifax Regional Municipality decided to explore providing the old Red Cross building on Gottingen Street to the Mi’maw Friendship Centre.

“We talk about reconciliation, and there’s always lots of talk about it, but this is an actual action, this is something that’s tangible and real for us,” said the centre’s executive director Pam Glode-Desrochers on the day of the decision.

“I think this is the start of a great partnership.”

The Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre has been located on Gottingen Street since 1984 but has been looking for a new home for the past 15 years.