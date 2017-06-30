Canada
June 30, 2017 8:51 am
Updated: June 30, 2017 8:53 am

Here’s what Halifax’s new Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre might look like

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

One in a series of conceptual drafts envisioning what the new Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre on Gottingen Street might look like.

Courtesy of Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre
Halifax’s Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre will soon be getting a new building and for the first time Haligonians are able to see what it might eventually look like.

On Thursday, the centre posted a series of conceptual drafts of what their new Gottingen Street location might look like.

“We want our new building/property to be iconic and to be the first big step toward reconciliation in HRM,” the centre wrote in a Facebook post.

The drawings depict an open space combining a natural look with a view of Citadel Hill.

19511191_1384131305002630_4552268145915959029_n

The Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre says they want their new property to be iconic

Courtesy of Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre
19601292_1384131315002629_8347021865805419878_n

Halifax Regional Council has agreed to explore options for the old Red Cross building on Gottingen Street. The Mi’lmaw Native Friendship Centre has posted drafts of what they’d like to see happen with the building.

Courtesy of Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre
19554363_1384131301669297_3820920125334803482_n

The Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre says they hope to have the new building be the first big step toward reconciliation in HRM.

Courtesy of Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre

The drawings come shortly after the Halifax Regional Municipality decided to explore providing the old Red Cross building on Gottingen Street to the Mi’maw Friendship Centre.

“We talk about reconciliation, and there’s always lots of talk about it, but this is an actual action, this is something that’s tangible and real for us,” said the centre’s executive director Pam Glode-Desrochers on the day of the decision.

“I think this is the start of a great partnership.”

The Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre has been located on Gottingen Street since 1984 but has been looking for a new home for the past 15 years.

