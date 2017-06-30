Mika Brzezinski, Joe Scarborough fire back at Donald Trump: ‘He attacks women because he fears women’

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, responded Friday to U.S. President Donald Trump’s claiming Brzezinski was “bleeding badly from a face-lift,” while referring to the hosts as ““crazy” and “psycho.”

The TV personalities postponed their vacation to respond to the president of the United States of America after he attacked the two on social media Thursday morning.

Calling the last 24 hours “fascinating and frightening and really sad for our country,” Brzezinski said she’s concerned about what Trump’s comments says about the president.

“I am very concerned as to what this once again reveals about the president of the United States,” Brzezinski said. “It’s strange.”

Trump took to Twitter Thursday morning around 9 a.m. ET to call out the hosts.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came..” Trump tweeted. “…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”



Story continues below …to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Scarborough said the pair had countless of calls, text messages and emails following Trump’s comments.

“We’re OK, the country is not,” Scarborough said.

Scarborough said he wasn’t aware of the tweets until a break in the show.

“I looked at them and I was like ‘This has to be a joke?’” Scarborough said. “The president of the United States, as bad as he’s been in the past, he really hasn’t gone over the cliff. Then, unfortunately, we learned what we always learn and that is that he for some reason takes things so much more personally with women. He’s so much more vicious with women.”

Scarborough said that he has insulted the president in the past over the “Muslim ban, or say that he’s a racist” but Trump “for some reason he always goes after Mika.”

WATCH: Trump’s latest Twitter flap brings condemnation from both sides of the aisle.

“It’s always personal with Mika and he packed about five lies into the tweets, which is very productive to tweets, to pack five or six lies into two tweets, but yesterday was just another example of just how deeply personal he is. He attacks women, because he fears women,” Scarborough said.

White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders addressed the president’s tweets during Thursday’s daily briefing, saying the president isn’t going stand idly by when he’s attacked.

“I think it’s very clear that when he’s attacked, he’s going to hit back,” she said.

“I don’t think it’s a surprise to anybody that he fights fire with fire.”

She explained that the show has personally attacked Trump along with many of his staff.

WATCH: Sarah Hucakabee-Sanders addresses Donald Trump’s twitter attacks on MSNBC’s morning show hosts

When asked if the tweet is in line with the dignity of a president, she again repeated that Trump would fight back against these types of attacks.

Brzezinski appeared to fire back at Trump shortly after his tweets Thursday, by tweeting a photo of a box of Cheerios cereal which read “Made for Little Hands” – an apparent swipe at the size of Trump’s hands.

It’s unclear what prompted Trump to attack the MSNBC hosts, but during their show Wednesday the pair mocked the president following the revelations the Trump Organization was asked by Time magazine to remove fake covers of its magazine featuring Trump that were on display at several golf clubs owned by the president.

Brzezinski referred to the “phoney, fake, phoney, pathetic, made-up cover of Time” magazine as being “needy.”

On Thursday Brzezinski again mentioned the phoney magazine cover.

“Nothing makes a man feel better than making a fake cover of a magazine about himself, lying every day and destroying the country,” Brzezinski said.

WATCH: MSNBC ‘Morning Joe’ hosts attack Donald Trump’s fake TIME cover and ‘tiny hands’



She then goes on to suggest that Trump was covering his hands in photo “because they’re TEENSY.”

Trump’s tweets come after days of media criticism from the White House.

Earlier this week, the president called out CNN, the Washington Post and the New York Times, calling the organizations “fake news.”

Wow, CNN had to retract big story on "Russia," with 3 employees forced to resign. What about all the other phony stories they do? FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017

Trump used the resignations of three CNN journalists involved in a retracted Russia-related story to resume his attack on the network’s credibility Tuesday. The story was about a supposed investigation into a pre-inaugural meeting between a Trump associate and the head of a Russian investment fund. CNN accepted the journalists’ resignations Monday.

“Wow, CNN had to retract big story on ‘Russia,’ with 3 employees forced to resign. What about all the other phony stories they do? FAKE NEWS!” Trump tweeted.

So they caught Fake News CNN cold, but what about NBC, CBS & ABC? What about the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost? They are all Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017

“So they caught Fake News CNN cold, but what about NBC, CBS & ABC? What about the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost? They are all Fake News!”

Never imagined a day when I would think to myself, "it is beneath my dignity to respond to the President of the United States." — Mark Kornblau (@MarkKornblau) June 29, 2017

In response to Trump’s outburst Thursday, senior vice-president of communications of NBCUniversal News Group Mark Kornblau tweeted: “Never imagined a day when I would think to myself, ‘it is beneath my dignity to respond to the President of the United States.’”

NBC News spokeswoman Lorie Acio also issued a statement calling it a “sad day for America.”

It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job. — MSNBCPR (@MSNBCPR) June 29, 2017

“It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job,” Acio said in a statement.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham reacted to Trump’s tweet calling it “beneath the office” of the president.

Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 29, 2017

“Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America,” Graham tweeted.

Fellow Republican Ben Sasse echoed Graham’s remark, asking the president to “just stop.”

Please just stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your office. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 29, 2017

“Please just stop. This isn’t normal and it’s beneath the dignity of your office,” Sasse tweeted.

GOP Sen. ​Susan Collins also called on Trump to stop the attacks on media.

This has to stop – we all have a job – 3 branches of gov’t and media. We don’t have to get along, but we must show respect and civility. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) June 29, 2017

“This has to stop – we all have a job – 3 branches of gov’t and media. We don’t have to get along, but we must show respect and civility,” Collins tweeted.