Donald Trump calls TV hosts ‘crazy,’ ‘psycho,’ mocks Mika Brzezinski for ‘bleeding badly’ from facelift

U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Thursday, referring to them as “crazy” and “psycho,” while mocking them for having a “low I.Q.” and referred to Brzezinski as “bleeding badly” after having elective surgery.

Trump took to Twitter Thursday morning around 9 a.m. ET to call out the hosts of morning television show Morning Joe.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came..” Trump tweeted. “…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Brzezinski appeared to fire back at Trump by tweeting a photo of a box of Cheerios cereal which read “Made for Little Hands” – an apparent swipe at the size of Trump’s hands.

It’s unclear what prompted Trump to attack the MSNBC hosts, but during their show Wednesday the pair mocked the president following the revelations the Trump Organization was asked by Time magazine to remove fake covers of its magazine featuring Trump that were on display at several golf clubs owned by the president.

Brzezinski referred to the “phoney, fake, phoney, pathetic, made-up cover of Time” magazine as being “needy.”

On Thursday Brzezinski again mentioned the phoney magazine cover.

READ MORE: Trump Organization asked to remove fake Time magazine cover featuring Donald Trump

“Nothing makes a man feel better than making a fake cover of a magazine about himself, lying every day and destroying the country,” Brzezinski said.

She then goes on to suggest that Trump was covering his hands in photo “because they’re TEENSY.”

Trump’s tweets come after days of media criticism from the White House.

Earlier this week, the president called out CNN, the Washington Post and the New York Times, calling the organizations “fake news.”

Trump used the resignations of three CNN journalists involved in a retracted Russia-related story to resume his attack on the network’s credibility Tuesday. The story was about a supposed investigation into a pre-inaugural meeting between a Trump associate and the head of a Russian investment fund. CNN accepted the journalists’ resignations Monday.

Wow, CNN had to retract big story on "Russia," with 3 employees forced to resign. What about all the other phony stories they do? FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017

“Wow, CNN had to retract big story on ‘Russia,’ with 3 employees forced to resign. What about all the other phony stories they do? FAKE NEWS!” Trump tweeted.

“So they caught Fake News CNN cold, but what about NBC, CBS & ABC? What about the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost? They are all Fake News!”

So they caught Fake News CNN cold, but what about NBC, CBS & ABC? What about the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost? They are all Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017

In response to Trump’s outburst Thursday, senior vice-president of communications of NBCUniversal News Group Mark Kornblau tweeted: “Never imagined a day when I would think to myself, ‘it is beneath my dignity to respond to the President of the United States.’”

Never imagined a day when I would think to myself, "it is beneath my dignity to respond to the President of the United States." — Mark Kornblau (@MarkKornblau) June 29, 2017

NBC News spokeswoman Lorie Acio also issued a statement calling it a “sad day for America.”

“It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job,” Acio said in a statement.