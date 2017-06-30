Commemorative coin trade at West Edmonton Mall Friday

West Edmonton Coin & Stamp is joining the Canada Day festivities with a coin swap to commemorate the country’s 150th birthday.

READ MORE: How to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday in and around Edmonton

Starting at 11 a.m. Friday, the shop will be hosting a coin exchange at the stage in Phase IV of West Edmonton Mall.

Up for grabs is the coloured quarter, Loonie, or glow in the dark Toonie. Any coin of equal value can be traded for the commemorative coins.

Tim Hanson is head of social media and marketing for West Edmonton Coin & Stamp, which teamed up with the Royal Canadian Mint for the event. He said the coins are a great item to pick up and remember Canada 150.

READ MORE: Banff going all out to celebrate Canada 150

“If you’re looking for memorabilia or keepsakes to collect for yourself or pass down, this is the way to go. All the designs on them were made by Canadians,” Hanson said.

“In regards to the Toonie, this is the first glow-in-the-dark coin to ever enter circulation in any country.”

West Edmonton Coin & Stamp will hold a raffle throughout the day for several collectables, including a framed NHL official photo of Wayne Gretzky and Connor McDavid at the last game played at Rexall Place.

And if you’re looking for one specific coin, the event is organized so the wait won’t be too long.

“We’re giving away the coins in stages. The coloured quarter will be there from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., the Loonie will be there from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., and the Toonie from 3 p.m. till 5 p.m.,” explained Hanson.

“So if you’re only looking for one, you don’t have to check back every couple of hours.”

“And in the meantime you can come check out the store. 30 years ago it was just coins and stamps, but now it’s everything from comic books, to sports memorabilia, to anime, to action figures.”

While quantities last, event attendees will receive a souvenir coin board with slots for every coin in the collection.