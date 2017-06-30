Vancouver Police searching for missing senior with Alzheimer’s

Vancouver Police need the public’s help finding a missing man with Alzheimer’s.

79-year-old Gary Coburn was last seen at around noon on Thursday, near East 22nd Avenue and Victoria Drive.

Police say he might be trying to get back to his home, near East 12th and Main street.

They add he’s able to walk for a long time, and likes coffee shops.

READ MORE: Month of Giving: Alzheimers Society of BC

He’s described as a 5’5″ tall white man, with short grey hair and glasses.

Police say he was last seen wearing a white shirt short-sleeved shirt, khakis, and white socks with sandals.

They add he is also wearing an Alzheimer’s identity bracelet.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police, and to stay with him until help arrives.