Canada 150: North Okanagan celebrations

Will you be in the north Okanagan this Canada Day?

If you’re wondering where to ring in Canada’s 150th, here’s a look at some of the events in the region.

Vernon

The flagship Canada Day celebration in Vernon is at Polson Park between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Bands and live entertainment will take the stage throughout the day with the singing of O Canada and cake cutting at 1 p.m.

There will also be extreme motocross shows, hay rides, dog agility trials and loads of other events.

The day will wrap up with a large fireworks display at Kin Beach starting at 10 p.m.

Enderby

The day starts in Enderby with a street market on Cliff Avenue from 9 a.m. To 2 p.m.

The Canada Day parade goes from 11:30 a.m. To 1 p.m.

And from 7-9 p.m. at the Splatsin Community Centre you can take in an art and historical display.

Throughout the day at Riverside Park there are several events including a pancake breakfast, canoe rides on the river and a beer garden.

Barnes Park is the place to sample the Canada Day cake at 1 p.m. There will also be kids games, a car show, musical bands and food vendors.

The celebrations end with fireworks starting at 9:30 in the evening.

Lumby

Most of the Canada Day celebrations in Lumby are at Community Oval Park starting with an opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

Throughout the day, there are numerous children’s activities including face painting, a fish pond and a bicycle decorating contest.

For the adults, the beer garden runs from noon to 6:00 p.m.

Everyone can enjoy a slice of Canada Day cake, browse the vendors market, take in the salmon presentation and go for a free swim at the outdoor pool from 1:30-4:00 p.m.

There will be live music from 2:00-6:00 p.m. and an outdoor movie starting at 9:00 p.m.