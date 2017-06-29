Man killed while crossing the street in Penticton

A 51-year-old man was struck and killed in downtown Penticton Thursday afternoon.

Police say the Penticton man was crossing Eckhardt Avenue between Martin and Main streets when he was hit by the trailer of a dump truck.

The B.C. Coroner Service is at the scene with Penticton RCMP investigating how it happened.

A witness told Global News he was seen walking between the tandem dump trailers.

There is no marked cross walk in the area where the man was struck.

Family of the man have been notified of his death.