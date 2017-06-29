Why your allergy symptoms feel so severe this year in southern Alberta

Courtney Redekopp has suffered from hay fever every summer for the last decade but this year, she says her symptoms seem particularly bad.

“They’re horrible, absolutely horrible! The worst I’ve had in the 10 years I’ve had allergies.”

Calgary allergy specialist Dr. Joel Doctor says southern Alberta is experiencing an especially severe allergy season in 2017.

“The spring in Calgary was quite wet and quite cool and it remained that way until the middle of May and then it got very hot and very warm,” he said. “As soon as that happens, the pollen really starts to fly. The past three or four weeks have been really intense.”

People suffering with symptoms like itchy eyes, mouth and throat, sneezing and runny nose may be able to find relief with over-the-counter allergy medications. Doctor suggests asking for second-generation antihistamines that are non-drowsy.

“The older ones, such as Benadryl, should really not be used for hay fever, simply because of their side effects.”

If over-the-counter medications don’t help with symptoms, Doctor says patients should see a physician. He says prescription nasal sprays and eye drops may be able to help, while the most severe cases can be treated with allergy shots.

Allergy season typically lasts until the fall.