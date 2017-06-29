Moncton YMCA ReConnect program food donations lowest ‘in a long time’

An official with the YMCA ReConnect Street Intervention Program in Moncton says they’re running low on food donations, the lowest they’ve seen “in a long time.”

Lisa Ryan with ReConnect said they have been operating without food for a couple of weeks but are seeing an increase in the need for food this summer.

“People are just needing to get by between meals,” Ryan told Global News. “Sometimes they can’t get to a meal so usually people will come in and do a small food package. Or if they’re living outside we’ll try and give them some granola bars or some pop can soups so they can take it back and eat.”

The ReConnect program, she said, is there to help when people can’t make it to a meal if they’re working, for example. She said the program can help people who maybe have already been to the food bank and just need help to get to the next appointment.

With summer now in full swing, Ryan said the season means a higher population of travellers to Moncton as well as people who are moving between cities, which increases the number of people they see coming through their doors.

She said as many as 60 people can drop in to their offices a day – or about 300 a week.

The program is now asking people to donate various foods to help refill their stock, including canned meats, granola bars, cereals, and food that does not require a can opener.

“Anything that is quick and easy and doesn’t really require a stove to cook it on is what we usually ask for,” Ryan said.

They also ask people to donate toiletries as well.