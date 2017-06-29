Building the perfect burger for the long weekend

With summer officially here and we’re heading in to the long weekend, that means it’s time to fire up the grill. Kevin Burgin, host of CJOB’s The Main Ingredient went to Sobey’s to get some tips from Chef Brian on how to make the perfect burger. We’ve shared the recipe below.

Cheddar Jalapeno Burger on a potato bun with chipotle slaw:

Burger:

4 store-made burger patties

1 cup spinach leaves

1/4 cup Compliments Mayonnaise

1 tomato sliced

4 slices of smoked cheddar

4 potato buns, sliced in half

Chipotle Slaw Burger Topper:

3 cups of Compliments Coleslaw

1/3 cup thinly sliced red onion

2 tbsp vinegar

1 tsp granulated sugar

1/2 tsp of salt

2 tbsp Sensations by Compliments Chipotle Aioli Dip & Spread

Directions:

1 – In a small bowl, stir together coleslaw, onion, vinegar, sugar and salt until combined. Refrigerate fro 5 minutes or up to 24 hours

2- Stir aioli into coleslaw, cover and refrigerate for 10 minutes. Serve on top of grilled burgers.