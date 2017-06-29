Pamela Anderson opens vegan restaurant in France

Longtime animal rights activist Pamela Anderson, will open an all vegan pop-up restaurant in France this July.

The 49-year-old actress is pairing up with French chef Christophe Leroy for La Table du Marche (The Market Table) as a part of Leroy’s hotel, Les Moulins de Ramatuelle. The restaurant will open July 4 and stay open for 50 nights only.

RELATED: Pamela Anderson writes love letter to ‘sexy’ Julian Assange

Anderson asked Leroy to create the menu for the new eatery, located not far from Saint-Tropez.

The announcement for the new business venture was revealed in an open letter to new French President Emmanuel Macron: “I am opening a new vegan restaurant in France in July, and I would like to extend my invite to the new President and his First Lady. Join me on the day I open the doors, and we will sit and eat good food and discuss what can be done for Julian. France could display its strength, and so could you, if you give Julian asylum.”

Anderson pitched to the French President to discuss rumoured beau, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is living inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, England. Anderson has reached out to various political leaders to help free Assange.

RELATED: Kelly Rohrbach on stepping into Pamela Anderson’s ‘Baywatch’ role: ‘I didn’t want to disappoint’

“I am reaching out to Emmanuel Macron, and to his wife Brigitte Trogneux,” she wrote. “As resident of France, my adopted home, I would like to meet with you and discuss Julian’s situation.”

Dishes will include items like tomato tartare with Goji berries, traditional Provencal “petition farcis” which is a stuffed vegetable, an asparagus risotto and a vegan burger. A three course meal is priced around 80 euro.

La Table du Marche will open nightly after 6 p.m. until mid-August.