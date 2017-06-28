She was warned about travel at 36 weeks pregnant. Then she had a boy at 30,000 feet

Phoenix resident Cristina Penton had been told she was “pushing it” by travelling while she was 36 weeks pregnant.

And her husband, who didn’t travel with her, had a chance to say “I told you so” after Penton delivered baby Christoph Lezcano at 30,000 feet on Saturday, according to NBC affiliate WDSU.

Penton was travelling with her two pre-teen kids on a Spirit Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale to Dallas-Ft. Worth on their way to Arizona, CBS News reported.

But Penton felt something wasn’t right within 10 to 15 minutes of takeoff.

“Contractions came every five minutes and they started coming pretty regularly,” she told the network.

The flight was diverted to New Orleans Louis Armstrong Airport, said a Spirit Airlines news release.

But the plane didn’t land fast enough to reach its destination before the baby reached his.

Penton’s water broke in the air. A nurse and a pediatrician helped her on board.

And then, with her daughter Lulu holding her hand, Penton put her legs on a wall, pushed three times and Christoph was born, weighing seven pounds and measuring 19.5 inches tall.

“It was scary and exciting at the same time, because I’m getting a new baby brother,” Lulu told reporters.

Mommy and baby were taken to Ochsner Medical Center in Kenner, La. and both are in fine condition, Spirit Airlines said in its release.

The family completed its journey to Arizona by road.

But they didn’t go home without a few souvenirs from their trip. Spirit Airlines gave the family some gifts, including lifetime free flights for Christoph and a guest.

“For being such a crazy event, and the circumstances not really being favourable, it was perfect,” Penton said.

“He’s healthy, I’m healthy, no medical complications, we’re great.”