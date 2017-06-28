Boat
June 28, 2017 7:43 pm

Boat flips in Penticton channel — one missing

By Global News

The coroner taking pictures at the scene of the incident.

The coroner is at the scene of what appears to be a drowning in Penticton.

RCMP have yet to comment but witnesses tell Global Okanagan the drowning occurred when a boat flipped in the channel near the Green Mountain Road overpass this afternoon.

They say all of the occupants, said to be males in the late-teens, re-surfaced except one.

Witnesses say bystanders threw the victim a rope before he disappeared below the surface.

More details to come.

 

 
