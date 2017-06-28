Boat flips in Penticton channel — one missing
The coroner is at the scene of what appears to be a drowning in Penticton.
RCMP have yet to comment but witnesses tell Global Okanagan the drowning occurred when a boat flipped in the channel near the Green Mountain Road overpass this afternoon.
They say all of the occupants, said to be males in the late-teens, re-surfaced except one.
Witnesses say bystanders threw the victim a rope before he disappeared below the surface.
More details to come.
