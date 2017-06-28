Duchess of Cambridge
June 28, 2017 6:23 pm
Updated: June 28, 2017 6:24 pm

Prince William, Prince Harry will attend birthday service at Princess Diana’s grave

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: Prince William Reflects On Princess Diana’s Death

A A

Prince William, his wife, Kate, and Prince Harry will attend a private service at the late Princess Diana’s grave on what would have been her 56th birthday.

In a brief statement, Kensington Palace said Wednesday that the July 1 service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury and attended by Diana’s family.

READ MORE: Prince Harry reveals that no member of the Royal family ‘wants to be King or Queen’

The service comes several weeks before the 20th anniversary of her in August 1997 death in a Paris car crash.

WATCH: Prince Harry says no one wants to be king or queen

Diana is buried on the grounds of Althorp estate, her family’s ancestral home in the countryside near Northampton in central England.

READ MORE: Queen and Prince William visit Grenfell Tower survivors

William and Harry, who were 15 and 12 years old when their mother died, are marking the anniversary by commissioning a statue of Diana that will stand in the public gardens of Kensington Palace in London.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Duchess of Cambridge
Dutchess Kate
Kate Middleton
Prince Harry
Prince William
Princess Diana
Princess Diana birthday
Princess Diana grave
Royal Family
royals 2017

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News