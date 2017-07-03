Those Old Radio Shows July 3 – 9

Mon, Jul 3



Hour 1: The Shadow – Friend of Darkness X Minus 1 – The Defenders Ep. 52

Hour 2: Our Miss Brooks – Cat Burglars Wild Bill Hickok – The Phantom of the Gold Circle

Tue, Jul 4



Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – Made for Each Other N/A

Hour 2: Suspense – The Death Parade Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Thelma Ibsen Matter

Wed, Jul 5



Hour 1: The Whistler – Mirage Boston Blackie – The Larry Burns Case

Hour 2: Fibber McGee – Fibber’s Thumb Caught in Bowling Ball The Shadow – Sabotage by Air

Thu, Jul 6



Hour 1: The Whistler – Coincidence My Favorite – The Kissing Booth

Hour 2: Mystery in the Air – Beyond Good and Evil The Silent Men – Pirates, 20th Century Brand Ep. 9

Fri, Jul 7





Hour 1: Mail Call – Groucho Marx Our Miss Brooks – Conklin the Bachelor

Hour 2: The Whistler – Hit & Run Richard Diamond – Martin and June Hyer

Sat, Jul 8



Hour 1: Phillip Marlow – Anniversary Gift The Aldrich Family – Kathleen for Dinner Hour 2: Suspense – Post Mortem Amos & Andy – The Marriage Counselor

Hour 3: Burns & Allen – Gracie’s Triumphant Return The Lone Ranger – Abe Jenkins Framed

Sun, Jul 9



Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Open and Shut Ep. 12 Gunsmoke – The Coward Hour 2: The Great Gildersleeve – The Fortune Teller The Weird Circle – House and Brain

Hour 3: Our Miss Brooks – The Workhorse Calling All Cars – The Drunken Sailor