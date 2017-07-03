Those Old Radio Shows July 3 – 9
Mon, Jul 3
Hour 1: The Shadow – Friend of Darkness X Minus 1 – The Defenders Ep. 52
Hour 2: Our Miss Brooks – Cat Burglars Wild Bill Hickok – The Phantom of the Gold Circle
Tue, Jul 4
Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – Made for Each Other N/A
Hour 2: Suspense – The Death Parade Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Thelma Ibsen Matter
Wed, Jul 5
Hour 1: The Whistler – Mirage Boston Blackie – The Larry Burns Case
Hour 2: Fibber McGee – Fibber’s Thumb Caught in Bowling Ball The Shadow – Sabotage by Air
Thu, Jul 6
Hour 1: The Whistler – Coincidence My Favorite – The Kissing Booth
Hour 2: Mystery in the Air – Beyond Good and Evil The Silent Men – Pirates, 20th Century Brand Ep. 9
Fri, Jul 7
Hour 2: The Whistler – Hit & Run Richard Diamond – Martin and June Hyer
Sat, Jul 8
Hour 1: Phillip Marlow – Anniversary Gift The Aldrich Family – Kathleen for Dinner Hour 2: Suspense – Post Mortem Amos & Andy – The Marriage Counselor
Hour 3: Burns & Allen – Gracie’s Triumphant Return The Lone Ranger – Abe Jenkins Framed
Sun, Jul 9
Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Open and Shut Ep. 12 Gunsmoke – The Coward Hour 2: The Great Gildersleeve – The Fortune Teller The Weird Circle – House and Brain
Hour 3: Our Miss Brooks – The Workhorse Calling All Cars – The Drunken Sailor
