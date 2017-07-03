Blogs
July 3, 2017 6:00 am

Those Old Radio Shows July 3 – 9

By Radio operator  Global News
Mon, Jul 3

Hour 1: The Shadow – Friend of Darkness     X Minus 1 – The Defenders Ep. 52  
Hour 2: Our Miss Brooks – Cat Burglars     Wild Bill Hickok – The Phantom of the Gold Circle 

Tue, Jul 4

Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – Made for Each Other     N/A      
Hour 2: Suspense – The Death Parade     Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Thelma Ibsen Matter 

Wed, Jul 5

Hour 1: The Whistler – Mirage     Boston Blackie – The Larry Burns Case
Hour 2: Fibber McGee – Fibber’s Thumb Caught in Bowling Ball     The Shadow – Sabotage by Air

Thu, Jul 6

Hour 1: The Whistler – Coincidence     My Favorite – The Kissing Booth  
Hour 2: Mystery in the Air – Beyond Good and Evil     The Silent Men – Pirates, 20th Century Brand Ep. 9 

Fri, Jul 7


Hour 1: Mail Call – Groucho Marx     Our Miss Brooks – Conklin the Bachelor
Hour 2: The Whistler – Hit & Run     Richard Diamond – Martin and June Hyer 

Sat, Jul 8

Hour 1: Phillip Marlow – Anniversary Gift     The Aldrich Family – Kathleen for Dinner Hour 2: Suspense – Post Mortem     Amos & Andy – The Marriage Counselor   
Hour 3: Burns & Allen – Gracie’s Triumphant Return     The Lone Ranger – Abe Jenkins Framed   

Sun, Jul 9

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Open and Shut Ep. 12     Gunsmoke – The Coward Hour 2: The Great Gildersleeve – The Fortune Teller     The Weird Circle – House and Brain
Hour 3: Our Miss Brooks – The Workhorse     Calling All Cars – The Drunken Sailor
