Beaumont RCMP searching for wanted man

RCMP in Beaumont are searching for a 21-year-old man wanted on a number of charges.

Brandon Lay of Devon, Alta, has been charged with two counts of uttering threats and assault.

RCMP warned not to approach Lay, but to call police immediately with any information regarding his whereabouts.

Lay is six feet tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Beaumont RCMP at 780-929-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).