Kendall and Kylie Jenner criticized for vintage T-shirt collection
Kendall and Kylie Jenner released a limited-edition, 15-piece collection of vintage inspired T-shirts for their contemporary label, Kendall + Kylie, on Wednesday.
Immediately after the capsule became available online, the sisters became the subject of much criticism on social media for the way they altered the iconic T-shirts.
The collection features album art work from rock groups like Metallica, Pink Floyd, Kiss, The Doors, Led Zeppelin and images of late rappers Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G.
READ MORE: Kylie Minogue wins legal battle against Kylie Jenner over trademark of ‘Kylie’
The sister’s fashion label has superimposed their Kendall + Kylie logo and their own photos on top of the band’s images.
They released a tee of Pink Floyd’s Division Bell album image with the logo, two Ks, placed on top of the art work.
They also used Metallica’s Kill ‘Em All album cover with an Instagram image of Kylie placed on top.
READ MORE: May Day protesters mock Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad by throwing cans at police
The T-shirts are priced at US$125 and are described as “one of a kind, perfectly worn vintage tee shirts.”
The sisters are coming under fire on Twitter for their tone-deaf designs.
READ MORE: Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi commercial: Not everyone hated it
This isn’t the first time the sisters have faced criticism over their products.
In 2016, the sister’s collection for PacSun was pulled from the shelves, reportedly due to copyright infringement, according to Refinery 29.
Island Company sued PacSun for allegedly stealing T-shirt slogans. Island Company’s tees read: “Quit your job. Buy a ticket. Get a tan. Fall in love. Never Return.”
The Jenners’ PacSun shirts read: “Run away. Fall in love. Never return.”
The official complaint allegedly states that this similarity between the Jenner X Pacsun top and the Island Company motto “is likely to cause confusion, mistake and deception among consumers, the public and the trade as to whether defendants’ products or services are affiliated with, sponsored by or endorsed by plaintiff.”Follow @KatieScottNews
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.