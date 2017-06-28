Kendall and Kylie Jenner criticized for vintage T-shirt collection

Kendall and Kylie Jenner released a limited-edition, 15-piece collection of vintage inspired T-shirts for their contemporary label, Kendall + Kylie, on Wednesday.

Immediately after the capsule became available online, the sisters became the subject of much criticism on social media for the way they altered the iconic T-shirts.

The collection features album art work from rock groups like Metallica, Pink Floyd, Kiss, The Doors, Led Zeppelin and images of late rappers Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G.

Vintage Tee Collection Shop Nowhttps://t.co/KRAQYSQN3g pic.twitter.com/QRlZKafQNf — Kendall and Kylie (@KendallandKylie) June 28, 2017

The sister’s fashion label has superimposed their Kendall + Kylie logo and their own photos on top of the band’s images.

They released a tee of Pink Floyd’s Division Bell album image with the logo, two Ks, placed on top of the art work.

They also used Metallica’s Kill ‘Em All album cover with an Instagram image of Kylie placed on top.

The T-shirts are priced at US$125 and are described as “one of a kind, perfectly worn vintage tee shirts.”

The sisters are coming under fire on Twitter for their tone-deaf designs.

I honestly feel attacked by Kendall and Kylie's launch of "vintage" shirts… like this is just disrespectful pic.twitter.com/2mZzYxbqoM — Shelbs (@barely_shelby) June 28, 2017

kendall + kylie disrespected Ozzy & Metallica, what the hell — katie (@stillnoair) June 28, 2017

Kendall & Kylie are selling t-shirts with their faces on them and calling them vintage tees — happy wednesday, friends. — Shimoni Vashi (@ShimoniMoni) June 28, 2017

Wow!!! so original!! I wish I could draw on top of band merch I got at a thrift shop and sell it for 5x the price! Oh wait… — ??? (@djspookyjim123) June 28, 2017

these shirts are a joke right? — ALDIZZLE (@aldanacayro) June 28, 2017

Instead of buying the new @KendallandKylie band tees I'm going to DIY. Insane Clown Posse and Lord Disick, Nickelback and North West, etc. pic.twitter.com/wU7zIAMsHK — Margaret Abrams (@margaretabrams) June 28, 2017

kendall and kylie wild to think i'm spending 125 on a tee shirt — ray (@RachelEyler1) June 28, 2017

Kendall and Kylie's "vintage tees" are $125. likeeeee whyyyyy????? — 🖤 (@dajanacrystal) June 28, 2017

This Kendall And Kylie vintage tee line is really blowing mine! How are you gonna put your Insta pic over biggie & call it vintage?! & PAC?! — Nany✨ (@LalonisHoochie) June 28, 2017

Kylie & Kendall are stupid if they think anyone is going to buy a t-shirt for $125 AND ruined the band cover with their initials boi byeee pic.twitter.com/gGUaz8lEvP — Amanda Rendon (@mandastephanie1) June 28, 2017

This isn’t the first time the sisters have faced criticism over their products.

In 2016, the sister’s collection for PacSun was pulled from the shelves, reportedly due to copyright infringement, according to Refinery 29.

Island Company sued PacSun for allegedly stealing T-shirt slogans. Island Company’s tees read: “Quit your job. Buy a ticket. Get a tan. Fall in love. Never Return.”

gotta love an Island Company girl!! 😍🌴 Get the shirt and the full #QuitYourJob collection at www.islandcompany.com #summer #musthave #cute #beach #girls #islandlife A post shared by Island Company (@islandcompany) on May 13, 2015 at 7:42pm PDT

The Jenners’ PacSun shirts read: “Run away. Fall in love. Never return.”

The official complaint allegedly states that this similarity between the Jenner X Pacsun top and the Island Company motto “is likely to cause confusion, mistake and deception among consumers, the public and the trade as to whether defendants’ products or services are affiliated with, sponsored by or endorsed by plaintiff.”